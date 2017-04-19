logo



AAIU defends publication of Rescue 116 cockpit recording transcripts

19 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The Air Accident Investigation Unit says it’s satisfied that best practice was followed in the publication of the transcripts of the cockpit voice recordings from Rescue Helicopter 116.

It follows strong condemnation from the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association, who said the decision was ‘unnecessary and harmful’.

Last week, the final conversations of those on board the helicopter before it crashed off the Mayo coast were widely published in the media.

The pilots’ group said there was no justification for publishing the black box recordings of the last two minutes of the flight, “other than feeding a thirst for sensationalism.”

However the Air Accident Investigation Unit said the move was deemed relevant in giving the families and the aviation community a better understanding of the sequence of events.

All four crew members died when the aircraft went down on Blackrock Island on March 14th.

More News

Two more arrests in Derry in connection with Central Drive shooting

0
Two men have been arrested by police investigating a paramilitary style shooting in the Central Drive area of Derry a month ago. The men, aged 36 and 49, were arrested in the City [...]
19 Apr 2017

AAIU defends publication of Rescue 116 cockpit recording transcripts

0
The Air Accident Investigation Unit says it’s satisfied that best practice was followed in the publication of the transcripts of the cockpit voice recordings from Rescue Heli[...]
19 Apr 2017

Body recovered from the River Foyle in Derry

0
A body has been reccovered from the River Foyle in Derry. In a post shared on social media, Foyle Search & Rescue say they were tasked by the PSNI last night following reports [...]
19 Apr 2017

Clean-up finished at Greenbrae Halting Site in Strabane

0
A major clean up operation at the Greenbrae halting site near Strabane has been completed with a view to re-opening it in the near future. The site had been closed to the travellin[...]
19 Apr 2017

Service to commemorate those buried in St Conal’s Hospital graveyard

0
A simple service to remember the people of Donegal who were buried in the little known graveyard at St Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny is taking place this weekend. It follows a succ[...]
19 Apr 2017

Council inviting applications for CLAR funding

0
Donegal County Council is reminding the public that the deadline to submit CLÁR funding applications for small scale community or school infrastructure projects is fast approaching[...]
19 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit