AAIU defends publication of Rescue 116 cockpit recording transcripts

The Air Accident Investigation Unit says it’s satisfied that best practice was followed in the publication of the transcripts of the cockpit voice recordings from Rescue Helicopter 116.

It follows strong condemnation from the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association, who said the decision was ‘unnecessary and harmful’.

Last week, the final conversations of those on board the helicopter before it crashed off the Mayo coast were widely published in the media.

The pilots’ group said there was no justification for publishing the black box recordings of the last two minutes of the flight, “other than feeding a thirst for sensationalism.”

However the Air Accident Investigation Unit said the move was deemed relevant in giving the families and the aviation community a better understanding of the sequence of events.

All four crew members died when the aircraft went down on Blackrock Island on March 14th.