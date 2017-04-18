logo



Ronan Mckinley on target for Republic of Ireland under 15’s

18 Apr 2017
by admin

The Republic of Ireland Under 15’s produced an outstanding display to beat Norway 4-1 in their opening game at an invitational tournament in Prague.

Jason Donohue’s side bagged four first-half goals to take control of the tie and will go into Thursday’s deciding game against the Czech Republic hosts, who beat the Norwegians 4-3 on Sunday.

Ireland went 1-0 up through Sean Kennedy when he found the net with a low strike in the 13th minute.
Kennedy added a second in the 25th minute when he was played through by Matthew Everitt and poked past the advancing keeper.

Ronan McKinley from Newtoncunningham who play’s with Bonagee United increased the Irish lead in the 36th minute when he dispossessed keeper Vegard Storsve and turned the ball home into an empty net.

Three minutes later Mathew Everitt marked his debut with a goal after McKinley’s initial effort came back off the Norwegian crossbar.

Irish keeper Corcoran had a couple of stops before Simon Bakken grabbed a consolation goal with a low strike in the last minute.

More Sport

Ronan Mckinley on target for Republic of Ireland under 15’s

0
The Republic of Ireland Under 15’s produced an outstanding display to beat Norway 4-1 in their opening game at an invitational tournament in Prague. Jason Donohue’s side bagg[...]
18 Apr 2017

Aidan Gillespie wins record equalling Donegal senior title

0
Part One of the 48th County Senior Athletic Championships were held in the Finn Valley Centre on Easter Monday and the day was notable for a number of reasons, firstly Aidan Gilles[...]
18 Apr 2017

Harry Doherty and Packie Mailey doing well after suffering worrying head injuries

0
The Finn Harps trio who were hospitalised in last nights EA Sports Cup game in Ballybofey against Sligo Rvs are recovering today. The head injuries suffered by Packie Mailey and in[...]
18 Apr 2017

Donegal MC crews look to challenge for honours in Monaghan

0
Having won the opening two rounds of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) is on home ground for Sunday’s third round – the Four [...]
18 Apr 2017

Kerr takes fourth at Brands Hatch

0
Richard Kerr had a 4th place finish on Easter Monday at the 2nd round of the British Super Bike Championship at Brands Hatch. He led the race for 6 laps and was involved in a battl[...]
18 Apr 2017

Derry exit EA Sport Cup in Galway

0
Derry City made their exit from the EA Sports Cup on Monday night losing 2-0 to Galway Utd at Eamon Deacy Park. Kevin Devanay scored the opening goal just before the half hour mark[...]
18 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit