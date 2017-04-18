Ronan Mckinley on target for Republic of Ireland under 15’s

The Republic of Ireland Under 15’s produced an outstanding display to beat Norway 4-1 in their opening game at an invitational tournament in Prague.

Jason Donohue’s side bagged four first-half goals to take control of the tie and will go into Thursday’s deciding game against the Czech Republic hosts, who beat the Norwegians 4-3 on Sunday.

Ireland went 1-0 up through Sean Kennedy when he found the net with a low strike in the 13th minute.

Kennedy added a second in the 25th minute when he was played through by Matthew Everitt and poked past the advancing keeper.

Ronan McKinley from Newtoncunningham who play’s with Bonagee United increased the Irish lead in the 36th minute when he dispossessed keeper Vegard Storsve and turned the ball home into an empty net.

Three minutes later Mathew Everitt marked his debut with a goal after McKinley’s initial effort came back off the Norwegian crossbar.

Irish keeper Corcoran had a couple of stops before Simon Bakken grabbed a consolation goal with a low strike in the last minute.