logo



Pay set to dominate discussions at teachers’ conferences

18 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland will begin its annual convention this afternoon, debating the thorny issue of pay.

Despite several days of strike action last year and intensive talks with the Department of Education, no deal was reached – leaving the union outside the Lansdowne Road Agreement on Public Sector pay.

Teachers will consider a motion to oppose any future pay agreement that doesn’t guarantee equal pay for newer entrants to the profession, provide a timeline for full pay restoration, and bring to an end the financial emergency legislation.

Unlike their colleagues in the TUI and primary school teachers in the INTO who did sign up to Lansdowne Rd, members of the ASTI did not receive payment for substitution and supervision, and a salary increment.

Other motions to be debated call for lab assistants, and the restoration of posts of responsibility in schools.

Pay is also dominating the conferences of the TUI and INTO.

The TUI which represents second and third level teachers says a lack of full time work is means many of its members are struggling to make ends meet.

The TUI’s President is Donegal teacher Joanne Irwin……………

More News

Community Hospital funding is just an “interim measure” – SOS

0
It’s been claimed that the announcement of €4million in funding dedicated to both Ramelton and Stranorlar Community Hospital has caused more confusion and uncertainty. Fr Joh[...]
18 Apr 2017

Pay set to dominate discussions at teachers’ conferences

0
The Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland will begin its annual convention this afternoon, debating the thorny issue of pay. Despite several days of strike action last year [...]
18 Apr 2017

Emergency Accommodation Childcare Scheme to be extended to Donegal

0
A childcare scheme for people in emergency accommodation is being extended beyond Dublin. The Irish Independent is reporting this morning that Donegal is one of eight new areas to [...]
18 Apr 2017

Community groups encouraged to apply for CCTV system funding

0
Community groups in Donegal are being encouraged to apply for new funding announced by Minister Frances Fitzgerald for community CCTV. Eligible community groups can apply for grant[...]
17 Apr 2017

Councillor calls on council to put an end to illegal signage

0
A local Councillor has called on Donegal County Council to put an end to illegal signage at roadsides. By laws are in place which forbids businesses to advertise on signage along r[...]
17 Apr 2017

Suspect device found in Killygordon

0
A number of houses have been evacuated in Killygordon following the discovery of a suspect device. The area of Railway Avenue has been sealed off. Gardai have confirmed that they a[...]
16 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit