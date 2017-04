Richard Kerr had a 4th place finish on Easter Monday at the 2nd round of the British Super Bike Championship at Brands Hatch.

He led the race for 6 laps and was involved in a battle for the podium to the final corner and settled for 4th.

It’s a good result after crashing out of an earlier race, he was lying in 3rd position with 2 laps to go.

Richard is now 6th in the overall Motostar class.