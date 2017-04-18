Heartbroken parents of Dylan Crawford frustrated at lack of info from police

The parents of a young Donegal man found dead in Manchester says they are frustrated at a lack of information they are being given from authorities in Britain.

20 year-old Dylan Crawford from Killygordan, was found collapsed last Wednesday morning at the junction of Spear Street and Back Piccadilly, near a private car park, and was later confirmed dead.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft and supplying prohibited drugs, a third man is being sought by police.

Dylan’s parents told the Shaun Doherty Show that they are finding it hard to get information: