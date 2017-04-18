Harry Doherty and Packie Mailey doing well after suffering worrying head injuries

The Finn Harps trio who were hospitalised in last nights EA Sports Cup game in Ballybofey against Sligo Rvs are recovering today.

The head injuries suffered by Packie Mailey and in particular Harry Doherty were of major concern to the club and supporters.

The game was held up for 25 minutes as the pair received treatment from medical personnel.

In the first half BJ Banda was ALSO stretchered off with a serious knee injury that will keep him out of action for a while.

Speaking on this mornings Shaun Doherty show, Highland’s Finn Harps correspondent Diarmaid Doherty said it was a very worrying situation but both Doherty and Mailey are doing ok today…