Emergency Accommodation Childcare Scheme to be extended to Donegal

A childcare scheme for people in emergency accommodation is being extended beyond Dublin.

The Irish Independent is reporting this morning that Donegal is one of eight new areas to be covered by the programme that grants kids under five 25 hours of free childcare a week and a daily meal.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says the cost of childcare prevents parents from taking up work and education opportunities, and the scheme is aimed at ‘lifting that barrier for those families in greatest need’.