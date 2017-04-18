logo



Derry exit EA Sport Cup in Galway

18 Apr 2017
by admin

Derry City made their exit from the EA Sports Cup on Monday night losing 2-0 to Galway Utd at Eamon Deacy Park.

Kevin Devanay scored the opening goal just before the half hour mark while the second came just before full time from Vinny Faherty.

Derry Manager Kenny Shiels made six changes from the side which started last Friday’s league defeat to Finn Harps in Buncrana.

Keeper Eric Grimes, Mark Timlin, Harry Monaghan, Cathal Farren, Ben Doherty and Nathan Boyle lined out from the whistle.

The defeat was Derry fourth on the bounce.

More Sport

Donegal MC crews look to challenge for honours in Monaghan

0
Having won the opening two rounds of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) is on home ground for Sunday’s third round – the Four [...]
18 Apr 2017

Kerr takes fourth at Brands Hatch

0
Richard Kerr had a 4th place finish on Easter Monday at the 2nd round of the British Super Bike Championship at Brands Hatch. He led the race for 6 laps and was involved in a battl[...]
18 Apr 2017

Derry exit EA Sport Cup in Galway

0
Derry City made their exit from the EA Sports Cup on Monday night losing 2-0 to Galway Utd at Eamon Deacy Park. Kevin Devanay scored the opening goal just before the half hour mark[...]
18 Apr 2017

Difficult night for Harps as Paul Hegarty is hopeful on players recovery

0
Finn Harps lost Monday night’s EA Sports Cup tie 1-0 to Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey but more pressing concerns centred around the three Harps players hospitalised. The most se[...]
17 Apr 2017

Concerns for Harps as Sligo win cup tie

0
Sligo Rovers defeated Finn Harps to advance to the quarter-finals of the EA Sports League Cup on Monday night. Finn Harps . . .0 Sligo Rovers . . . 1 And while Harps will be disapp[...]
17 Apr 2017

Caolán Irwin dominates on Supersport Cup debut

0
Kilmacrennan’s teen racer Caolán Irwin, made a sensational home debut at the opening Irish Championship rounds of the season at Bishopscourt on Easter Saturday. The Superspor[...]
17 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit