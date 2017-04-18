Derry exit EA Sport Cup in Galway

Derry City made their exit from the EA Sports Cup on Monday night losing 2-0 to Galway Utd at Eamon Deacy Park.

Kevin Devanay scored the opening goal just before the half hour mark while the second came just before full time from Vinny Faherty.

Derry Manager Kenny Shiels made six changes from the side which started last Friday’s league defeat to Finn Harps in Buncrana.

Keeper Eric Grimes, Mark Timlin, Harry Monaghan, Cathal Farren, Ben Doherty and Nathan Boyle lined out from the whistle.

The defeat was Derry fourth on the bounce.