Community Hospital funding is just an “interim measure” – SOS

It’s been claimed that the announcement of €4million in funding dedicated to both Ramelton and Stranorlar Community Hospital has caused more confusion and uncertainty.

Fr John Joe Duffy, Chairperson of the Save Our Services Committee, says there is no security for the hospitals into the future, and he believes the announcement is just a repackaging of existing plans to bring the community hospitals up to HIQA standards.

He claims the announcement is an attempt to misguide the committe and is in no way goign to secure the hospitals future.

He added that it is a very basic interim measure.