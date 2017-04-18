Boost for Donegal as Chinese brown crab ban is lifted

Good news for Donegal with the news that agreement has been reached with the Chinese government to allow the export of Irish Brown Crab to resume to China.

That’s according to Deputy Thomas Pringle who questioned why it took almost a year and a half to reach this solution on China’s ban the imports, while other countries that were also affected resolved the diplomatic issue quicker.

The gross loss to Ireland’s export sales was close to €5 million in 2016 – much of that loss, Deputy Pringle says, to Donegal: