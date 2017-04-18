logo



Apparent split in SOS group as chair says he’s confident over community hospitals’ future

18 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The Chairperson of the Saves our Service group has said they are confident the future of three community hospitals are secure despite claims from another member of the group today.

Fr John Joe Duffy, who is a member of the SOS group and is chair of the Save St Joseph’s Hospital group said the announcement of €4million in funding does not mean there is security for the hospitals into the future.

But Tom Murray, the Chair of SOS umbrella group, doesn’t agree and says they expect further details during a meeting with the HSE and Minister Joe McHugh on Thursday:

