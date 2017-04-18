Anne Hathaway and Jimmy Fallon sing songs that have been butchered by Google Translate

Who knew that “I can’t feel my face” becomes “My front is not felt” when Google Translate gets involved?

Anne Hathaway was the guest put through the novelty act ringer on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ last night and we’re starting to think that maybe the problem with people disliking Anne Hathaway comes from the fact that her team sets up and allows her to do things like this that just grate on the eyes and the soul.

Taking song lyrics and putting through Google Translate into Hungarian and back into English before being sung for a live audience sounds like fun in theory, but in execution it’s just bad karaoke.

Not that Hathaway can’t sing, she can and she won an Oscar for it, but the neediness to be liked and entertaining that comes from both Hathaway and Fallon does not make for comfortable viewing.