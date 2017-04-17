Difficult night for Harps as Paul Hegarty is hopeful on players recovery

Finn Harps lost Monday night’s EA Sports Cup tie 1-0 to Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey but more pressing concerns centred around the three Harps players hospitalised.

The most serious is goalkeeper Harry Doherty who was taken off the pitch by ambulance following a clash of heads with Packie Mailey.

The game was held up for 25 minutes as medical teams attended both players. Mailey was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The third player was BJ Banda, the man of the match against Derry was stretchered off with a knee injury.

Speaking afterwards with Diarmaid Doherty, Harps assistant manager Paul Hegarty said they were pleased with how Harps were playing right up until the Doherty Mailey incident.

Paul was hopeful on his players recovery from three serious injuries…