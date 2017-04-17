Concerns for Harps as Sligo win cup tie

Sligo Rovers defeated Finn Harps to advance to the quarter-finals of the EA Sports League Cup on Monday night.

Finn Harps . . .0

Sligo Rovers . . . 1

And while Harps will be disappointed to have lost, of more pressing concern was the condition of goalkeeper Harry Doherty who was taken to hospital by ambulance following a collision outside his box shortly after the hour.

Doherty and his team-mate Packie Mailey clashed heads in the incident and Mailey left the field sporting a bandaged head-wound.

After a 25 minute delay during which he was treated by medical personnel, Doherty left the pitch in an ambulance.

Harps played the 25 minutes of injury time with ten men as they had used their full quota of substitutes.

Deep into added-on time, Matthew Stevens headed the Sligo winner.