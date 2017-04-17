logo



Community groups encouraged to apply for CCTV system funding

17 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Community groups in Donegal are being encouraged to apply for new funding announced by Minister Frances Fitzgerald for community CCTV.

Eligible community groups can apply for grant-aid of up to 60% of the proposed CCTV system cost, to a total of €40,000.

Minister Joe McHugh says he hopes the installation of such CCTV systems will act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour and enhance policing provision in the county.

Community groups can apply for up to 60% of funding, up to €40,000, upon approval the group will receive an up-front payment of 50% and the remaining balance paid once the system is fully operational.

The scheme is hoped to run for 3 years with a total of €1million available each year.

The scheme aims to enhance existing policing provision within the community, to assist in the prevention and reduction of local crime, disorder and anti-social activity and to increase community involvement in the provision of legitimate, integrated responses to prevent and reduce crime in local areas in association with appropriate agencies.

