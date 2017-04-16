logo



Rugby Review: City of Derry stay up

16 Apr 2017
by admin

City of Derry miraculously stayed avoided a relegation play-off despite falling to defeat away to Skerries.

The Derry side went into the game needing a win but having secured a bonus point in the game and Bective losing their game – it is Bective that must now compete in the play-off.

Next week, the squad for the Lions tour of New Zealand will be announced with many Irish names in contention of a call-up.

Our rugby correspondent, Alec McDonald speaks all this and more in his Rugby Review on Highland Saturday Sport..

