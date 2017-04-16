logo



Donegal All-County League – Results

16 Apr 2017
by admin

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 16 Apr,

St Michael’s V Gaoth Dobhair OFF
Kilcar V St Eunan’s, OFF
Glenswilly V Naomh Conáil OFF
Milford 1-11 V 0-16 Dungloe
Bundoran 0-09 V  0-07 Four Masters

AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 15 Apr,

Cloughaneely 4-11 V  0-10 Malin

Sun, 16 Apr,

Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-14 V 1-07 Buncrana,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 5-17 V 2-12 Glenfin,
Ardara 1-11 V 2-19 Killybegs
Termon 2-06 V 1-11 Naomh Columba

AllSportStore.com Division 3
Fri, 14 Apr,

Letterkenny Gaels 0-08 V 0-11 Fanad Gaels

Sun, 16 Apr,

St Naul’s  V Burt
Naomh Ultan 2-07 V 0-11 Naomh Bríd
Red Hughs V Moville
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Downings (POSTPONED)

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sun, 16 Apr,

Convoy 0-11 V 2-04 Urris
Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-11  V 1-08 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Naomh Colmcille  V Carndonagh
Robert Emmets V Na Rossa

 

