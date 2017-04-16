Donegal All-County League – Results

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Michael’s V Gaoth Dobhair OFF
Kilcar V St Eunan’s, OFF
Glenswilly V Naomh Conáil OFF
Milford 1-11 V 0-16 Dungloe
Bundoran 0-09 V 0-07 Four Masters
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 15 Apr,
Cloughaneely 4-11 V 0-10 Malin
Sun, 16 Apr,
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-14 V 1-07 Buncrana,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 5-17 V 2-12 Glenfin,
Ardara 1-11 V 2-19 Killybegs
Termon 2-06 V 1-11 Naomh Columba
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Fri, 14 Apr,
Letterkenny Gaels 0-08 V 0-11 Fanad Gaels
Sun, 16 Apr,
St Naul’s V Burt
Naomh Ultan 2-07 V 0-11 Naomh Bríd
Red Hughs V Moville
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Downings (POSTPONED)
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sun, 16 Apr,
Convoy 0-11 V 2-04 Urris
Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-11 V 1-08 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh
Robert Emmets V Na Rossa