4 people have been rescued from the waters near Mullaghmore, Co Donegal.

The Malin Head Coastguard received a report of a broken down dive boat this afternoon at approximately 1:50pm.

The Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat along with the Killybegs Coastguard were launched to the scene west of St John’s Point and returned the crew to safety.

Shane Smyth Bundoran RNLI Press Officer says the crew called the coast guard just in time: