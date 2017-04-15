Listen back to highlights from the Weekend Edition on Saturday April 15th

Donal Kavanagh stood in for Greg on the show today, and was first joined by Erica Doyle Higins of the Irish Post to discuss the death in Manchester this week of Dylan Crawford from Killygordon…….

Juliette Bryant is a nutritionist and author who believes when used properly, “superfoods” can be very nutritional…….

A group of Transition Year students from the Royal and Prior in Raphoe are in the final 20 schools contesting the SEAI “One Goof Idea” competition. Students Alanna Ashe, Judi Roulston-Mooney, Ciara Syewart and Millie Westbury joined Donal in studio, along with their teacher Paula Mc Bride……….

Just a few weeks after contesting and coming second in “The Race”, Sean Stewart and his colleague Lonan O’Farrell are embarking on the “Irelaned’s 26 Top Peaks Challenge”. Sean came into studio………

UCD student Billy Vaughan recently won a National Student Media Award for his interview with Peter Sutherland, the former EU commissioner who founded the ‘Erasmus’ programme………

Over the May Holiday Weekend, the Cup of Tae Festival takes place in Ardara, Donegal Person of the Year Stephen Mc Cahill and a host of traditional musicians came into studio to set the scene for this year’s event……

