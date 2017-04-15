logo



Kenny Shiels frustrated by ‘flat’ performance

15 Apr 2017
by admin

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels said that his team only have themselves to blame for their 2-0 loss to rivals Finn Harps, in Maginn Park, last night.

Goals from Harps’ substitutes, BJ Banda and Michael Funston were enough to inflict a third straight defeat on Derry.

After the game, Derry boss Shiels said that his team did themselves no justice with their ‘flat’ performance on the night.

Harps were fortunate with their first goal which took a deflection, but Shiels said that he can’t keep making excuses for his side; who he said, were disappointing to watch…

 

