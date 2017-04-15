Karl Lacey goal the difference for Donegal in New York

Donegal got their tour to New York off to a winning start overcoming New York, on Friday morning, in Gaelic Park.

A goal from Karl Lacey and points from Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty were enough to see the traveling side over the line.

Donegal, who are on a fundraising drive in America, were without the under-21’s who take on Dublin in the u-21 All Ireland semi-final today – but still named a strong side.

The teams face off again tonight at 7pm or around midnight Irish time.

Donegal 1-12

New York 1-5

Donegal squad: Peter Boyle: Paddy McGrath, Eamonn McGrath, Karl Lacey; Paul Brennan, Eamonn Doherty, Martin O’Reilly; Hugh McFadden, Ciaran Thompson; Daniel McLaughlin, Mark McHugh, Conor Gibbons; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Eoin McHugh. Subs: Michael Boyle, Frank McGlynn, Enda McCormack, Neil McGee, Martin McElhinney, Jason Noctor, Gavin Gallagher, Ryan McHugh, Darach O’Connor, Mark Anthony McGinley.