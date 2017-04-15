Investigation continuing into death of Donegal man in Manchester

Greater Manchester Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Donegal man, Dylan Crawford.

The 20 year-old was found unconscious shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday morning on Spear Street, Manchester.

Two men arrested on suspicion of theft and supplying prohibited drugs remain in police custody.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace a man pictured in the CCTV image released.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Boyce of Greater Manchester Police’s City of Manchester team said: “Our investigation into Dylan’s death continues and we have now released an image of a man we want to speak to. If you recognise him or the clothes he is wearing, please get in touch.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was around the Spear Street, Back Piccadilly Street and Oldham Street area between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 12.30am on Wednesday to come forward.

Anybody with information should contact police.