logo



Investigation continuing into death of Donegal man in Manchester

15 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Greater Manchester Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Donegal man, Dylan Crawford.

The 20 year-old was found unconscious shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday morning on Spear Street, Manchester.

Two men arrested on suspicion of theft and supplying prohibited drugs remain in police custody.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace a man pictured in the CCTV image released.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Boyce of Greater Manchester Police’s City of Manchester team said: “Our investigation into Dylan’s death continues and we have now released an image of a man we want to speak to. If you recognise him or the clothes he is wearing, please get in touch.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was around the Spear Street, Back Piccadilly Street and Oldham Street area between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 12.30am on Wednesday to come forward.

Anybody with information should contact police.

More News

Gorvernment urged to keep rural post offices open

0
The government is being urged to develop a Public Service Obligation model to keep rural post offices open. It comes after An Post indicated earlier this week that 265 offices arou[...]
15 Apr 2017

Government accused of blocking appointment of second breast surgeon at LUH

0
A Donegal Deputy has accused the Government of blocking the appointment of a second breast surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital. Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the Govern[...]
15 Apr 2017

Investigation continuing into death of Donegal man in Manchester

0
Greater Manchester Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Donegal man, Dylan Crawford. The 20 year-old was found unconscious shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday[...]
15 Apr 2017

Pensioner left devastated after her home was ransacked

0
A pensioner has been left devastated after her home was ransacked in Donemana. Substantial damage was caused to the static caravan on Lisnarragh Road sometime between 10:30am-7pm o[...]
14 Apr 2017

Donegal woman who died in boating accident named

0
A woman who died after a boating incident on Lough Erne in Fermanagh yesterday has been named locally as Luna McKinney. The 35 year old fell overboard near whilst checking mooring [...]
14 Apr 2017

Two arrested in connection with death of Donegal man in Manchester

0
A young Donegal man has been found dead in Manchester. The 20-year-old from Killygordan was found shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday morning, near a car park on Spear Street. He ha[...]
13 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit