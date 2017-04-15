logo



International plea issued for information on death of Danielle McLaughlin

15 Apr 2017
by News Highland

An international plea for information on the death of Danielle McLaughlin has been issued by the Truth for Danielle Campaign.

The Buncrana woman was murdered and raped on the 13th March in Goa.

To date, one person has been charged with criminal offences in relation to the untimely death of Danielle.

Spokesperson for the Truth for Danielle Campaign and co-ordinator of the International Legal Team assembled by Desmond J Doherty, Solicitor of Derry says they are seeking truth and justice.

They are especially interested in any mobile phone or cellular device footage that anyone may have, if they were present in Goa for the Holi Festival on or before the 13th March 2017.

The Truth for Danielle Campaign is seeking to identify all potential witnesses from the footage and photographs that have already been issued to the campaign.

Any assistance will be invaluable and much appreciated by Danielle’s family, friends and legal team.

You can upload images and footage to
christytduffy@gmail.com
Or you can e-mail the lead lawyer acting on behalf of Danielle’s family at des@desmondjdoherty.co if you believe you can help with any information.

