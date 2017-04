A Donegal Deputy has accused the Government of blocking the appointment of a second breast surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the Government’s inaction and total lack of commitment is to blame for the lack of services at the Breast Clinic Unit.

The claims were made after Health Minister Simon Harris failed to turn up to a Dáil debate on the issue.

Deputy Gallagher says no permanent breast surgeon has been appointed to the hospital: