Gorvernment urged to keep rural post offices open

The government is being urged to develop a Public Service Obligation model to keep rural post offices open.

It comes after An Post indicated earlier this week that 265 offices around the country are not viable and may be closed.

Fianna Fáil says post offices could be developed to provide other services, like providing tourist information and processing motor tax and medical card applications.

The party’s Communications Spokesman, Timmy Dooley, says that in exchange for such services, the government could provide vital funding: