Dublin under-21 manager Dessie Farrell said that he was pleased to overcome an ‘extraordinary’ Donegal side to qualify for the All-Ireland final.

His side ran out comfortable winners in the game and Farrell said he was happy with the composure of his team to get past a strong Donegal defence.

Speaking to Coilin Duffy after the game, Farrell said that his team showed maturity and he is looking forward to being in the last ever All-Ireland u-21 final…