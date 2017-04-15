Donegal under-21’s defeated by strong Dublin side

Donegal under-21’s fell to a seven point defeat to Dublin, in the All-Ireland semi-final, in Breffni Park, today.

A strong performance from the Leinster champions proved a challenge too far for Declan Bonner’s men as their season draws to an end.

Donegal started the slower in a scrappy first half that saw several yellow cards branded and Dublin lose their star man Con O’Callaghan to a black card.

It took 24 minutes for Michael Langan to register Donegal’s first score as they trailed by four points.

Dublin had an answer for every Donegal attack and led 0-5 – 0-2 at the break.

A much brighter start from Declan Bonner’s side from the blocks brought the game back to just one point; but this was short-lived.

Dublin began to turn the screw once again, scoring four unanswered points before Sean McMahon fired home a goal to give the Leinster champions a comfortable lead.

Donegal pushed hard to pull the game back, but Dublin held their eight point lead well and were too strong in the end for Bonner’s men.

Final Score:

Donegal: 0-09 (9)

Dublin: 1-13 (16)