logo



Donegal under-21’s defeated by strong Dublin side

15 Apr 2017
by admin

Photo Ulster GAA

Donegal under-21’s fell to a seven point defeat to Dublin, in the All-Ireland semi-final, in Breffni Park, today.

A strong performance from the Leinster champions proved a challenge too far for Declan Bonner’s men as their season draws to an end.

Donegal started the slower in a scrappy first half that saw several yellow cards branded and Dublin lose their star man Con O’Callaghan to a black card.

It took 24 minutes for Michael Langan to register Donegal’s first score as they trailed by four points.

Dublin had an answer for every Donegal attack and led 0-5 – 0-2 at the break.

A much brighter start from Declan Bonner’s side from the blocks brought the game back to just one point; but this was short-lived.

Dublin began to turn the screw once again, scoring four unanswered points before Sean McMahon fired home a goal to give the Leinster champions a comfortable lead.

Donegal pushed hard to pull the game back, but Dublin held their eight point lead well and were too strong in the end for Bonner’s men.

Final Score:

Donegal: 0-09 (9)

Dublin: 1-13 (16)

 

More Sport

Ballyliffin 10 Mile round-up with Patsy McGonagle

0
Owen Hughes of the Acorn Athletic Club was the first over the line in the scenic 10 mile Ballyliffin run, which took place today. Coming in behind Hughes was John McGrath of Omagh,[...]
15 Apr 2017

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell pleased with composed performance

0
Dublin under-21 manager Dessie Farrell said that he was pleased to overcome an ‘extraordinary’ Donegal side to qualify for the All-Ireland final. His side ran out comfo[...]
15 Apr 2017

Bonner mourns ‘crazy’ turn around following All-Ireland exit

0
Donegal under-21 manager Declan Bonner was disappointed with a ‘flat’ performance from his side as they fell to defeat at the hands of Dublin, in the All-Ireland semi-f[...]
15 Apr 2017

City of Derry avoid relegation play-off despite loss

0
City of Derry have avoided a relegation play-off game despite a 19-14 defeat to Skerries, in Dublin. Derry knew going into the game knowing that a win would guarantee safety in the[...]
15 Apr 2017

Donegal under-21’s defeated by strong Dublin side

0
Donegal under-21’s fell to a seven point defeat to Dublin, in the All-Ireland semi-final, in Breffni Park, today. A strong performance from the Leinster champions proved a ch[...]
15 Apr 2017

Disappointment for Gormley at School’s Centenary shield

0
Ramelton native, Connor Gormley came on as a substitute in Ireland’s disappointing loss to England in the Inspiresport Centenary Shield, in Home Farm, on thursday night. Gorm[...]
15 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit