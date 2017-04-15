Disappointment for Gormley at School’s Centenary shield

Ramelton native, Connor Gormley came on as a substitute in Ireland’s disappointing loss to England in the Inspiresport Centenary Shield, in Home Farm, on thursday night.

Gormley, representing Loreto Community School, Milford in the school’s team, replaced Evan Murphy in the Irish back-line after 68 minutes, but at that stage, England led by 4-2.

Ireland started the campaign with an impressive win over Wales, but a costly defeat to Scotland all but ruled out any hopes Ireland had of winning the competition.

The win for England gives them the opportunity to share the spoils with Northern Ireland – should they defeat Wales next week.