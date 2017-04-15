City of Derry avoid relegation play-off despite loss

City of Derry have avoided a relegation play-off game despite a 19-14 defeat to Skerries, in Dublin.

Derry knew going into the game knowing that a win would guarantee safety in the division, but if they lost – they would need Armagh to defeat Bective who have a much better points differential.

The stars aligned for Derry, who, despite a strong second half performance, didn’t do enough to get past Skerries.

However, a loss for Bective meant that both Skerries and Derry remain in the division for next season.

Our rugby correspondent, Alec McDonald reports from a dramatic day in Skerries…