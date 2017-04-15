logo



BJ Banda fully focused on football

15 Apr 2017
by admin

BJ Banda was the hero for Finn Harps a few years ago against Limerick when his goal secured promotion for Ollie Horgan’s side; and he popped up with another important goal for Horgan last night.

After a frustrating season last year, Banda was back in the Harps’ line-up against Northwest rivals Derry City last night, and when called upon after 23 minutes – the Letterkenny man stepped up to the plate firing Harps in front and on their way to a 2-0 win.

After the game, Banda said that he was enjoying learning from experienced players like Barry Molloy and Paddy McCourt.

Banda told Martin Holmes that he was happy to be getting game-time opportunities again and that he is fully focused on football this year…

 

 

More Sport

Karl Lacey goal the difference for Donegal in New York

0
Donegal got their tour to New York off to a winning start overcoming New York, on Friday morning, in Gaelic Park. A goal from Karl Lacey and points from Michael Murphy and Patrick [...]
15 Apr 2017

Kenny Shiels frustrated by ‘flat’ performance

0
Derry City manager Kenny Shiels said that his team only have themselves to blame for their 2-0 loss to rivals Finn Harps, in Maginn Park, last night. Goals from Harps’ substi[...]
15 Apr 2017

BJ Banda fully focused on football

0
BJ Banda was the hero for Finn Harps a few years ago against Limerick when his goal secured promotion for Ollie Horgan’s side; and he popped up with another important goal fo[...]
15 Apr 2017

Harps beat Derry: Ollie Horgan Reaction

0
Finn Harps beat Derry 2-0 in the north west derby at Maginn Park on Friday night. Bj Banda and Michael Funston grabbed the goals to give Harps the victory over their neighbours. Af[...]
14 Apr 2017

Harps beat Derry in derby at Maginn

0
Finn Harps beat Derry City by two goals to nil at Maginn Park on Friday night. Goals from substitutes BJ Banda and Michael Funston gave Harps the deserved win. Derry had chances to[...]
14 Apr 2017

Paul Boyle win’s Ulster senior League Player of Month for March

0
Ulster Senior League Paul Boyle of Letterkenny Rover’s , has been named as the Watson Menswear Player of the Month for March 2017. Letterkenny Rovers Center Half Boyle has he[...]
13 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit