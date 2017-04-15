BJ Banda fully focused on football

BJ Banda was the hero for Finn Harps a few years ago against Limerick when his goal secured promotion for Ollie Horgan’s side; and he popped up with another important goal for Horgan last night.

After a frustrating season last year, Banda was back in the Harps’ line-up against Northwest rivals Derry City last night, and when called upon after 23 minutes – the Letterkenny man stepped up to the plate firing Harps in front and on their way to a 2-0 win.

After the game, Banda said that he was enjoying learning from experienced players like Barry Molloy and Paddy McCourt.

Banda told Martin Holmes that he was happy to be getting game-time opportunities again and that he is fully focused on football this year…