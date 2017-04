Owen Hughes of the Acorn Athletic Club was the first over the line in the scenic 10 mile Ballyliffin run, which took place today.

Coming in behind Hughes was John McGrath of Omagh, and Ronan Mathews while the fastest woman in was Letterkenny AC’s Siobhan Gallagher.

Our athletics correspondent, Patsy McGonagle rounds up a successful day in Ballyliffin and looks ahead to the Letterkenny 10k…