Pensioner left devastated after her home was ransacked

14 Apr 2017
by News Highland

A pensioner has been left devastated after her home was ransacked in Donemana.

Substantial damage was caused to the static caravan on Lisnarragh Road sometime between 10:30am-7pm on Tuesday last.

The windows of the property were broken and entry gained.

A Walker 32 inch television was also stolen during the incident as well as water left running.

Police say the 83 year-old woman now faces the prospect of having to leave the home she has occupied for decades.

They say they have spoken to a number of residents along Lisnarragh Road and a number of young males were seen in the area of the mobile home, and also later running towards Donemana village with a wheelie bin.

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident or these young males they are asked to contact the PSNI on 101.

