Harps beat Derry in derby at Maginn

14 Apr 2017
by admin

Photo Stephen Doherty

Finn Harps beat Derry City by two goals to nil at Maginn Park on Friday night.

Goals from substitutes BJ Banda and Michael Funston gave Harps the deserved win.

Derry had chances to score from Ronan Curtis in the 15th minute and Mikhail Kennedy in the 38th minute when both found themselves clear on the right side of the six yard box but both failed to beat the keeper when one on one.

Banda hit a strong shot from the edge of the box that beat the keeper courtesy of a deflection by Scott Whiteside in first half stoppage time.

Funston hit the second nine minutes from time when he poked him from close range after the Derry keeper had done well to parry a shot.

Two minutes from time, Harps keeper Ciaran Gallagher capped a fine display with a superb point blank save to deny Ben Doherty just yards out.

Three defeats in a row for Derry have been a shock to the Derry fans.

City have a game on Monday to look forward to when they face a trip to Galway United.

