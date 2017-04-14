Donegal woman who died in boating accident named

A woman who died after a boating incident on Lough Erne in Fermanagh yesterday has been named locally as Luna McKinney.

The 35 year old fell overboard near whilst checking mooring ropes in the early hours of the morning.

Her Husband and two young children were on board as part of a family holiday from Donegal.

Police said the family of four, including two young children were in the boat at the time and the woman’s husband made attempts to save her from the water.

It’s understood that the family are from Convoy, Donegal and had been on holiday in the area.

Local Councillor Liam Doherty says there is shock throughout the community in Convoy: