The NBRU says the fact there will be a major cultural change in Bus Eireann is reflected in the Labour Court recommendation.

Pickets have been lifted at depots around the country but it’s expected to be lunchtime tomorrow before a full service operates.

There’ll now be a consultation phase so that workers fully understand what they’re voting on.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary says it will take them some time to analyse it: