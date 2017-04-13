Paul Boyle win’s Ulster senior League Player of Month for March

Ulster Senior League

Paul Boyle of Letterkenny Rover’s , has been named as the Watson Menswear Player of the Month for March 2017.

Letterkenny Rovers Center Half Boyle has helped Rover’s to narrow the gap on leaders Cockhill Celtic at the top of the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League table and Eamon McConigley’s charges are in a Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup semi-final against Greencastle FC. Boyle has been influential in those performance’s.

The Watson Menswear Player of the Month is presented in conjunction with Watson Menswear, Main Street, Letterkenny.

Winner’s so far this season

September: Cathal Farren (Derry City Reserves)

October: Peter Doherty (Cockhill Celtic)

November: Shaun McElwaine (Fanad United)

January: Tony McNamee (Swilly Rovers)

February: Oisin McColgan (Cockhill Celtic)

March: Paul Boyle (Letterkenny Rovers)