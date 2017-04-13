PARC say new law signed off today by Government will reduce road fatalities

A Road Safety Group believes a new law to be signed off by the Transport Minister today will have a positive impact on successful court convictions.

It’s hoped that the provision, in the Road Traffic Act 2016 will tighten up existing procedures to enable penalty points to be matched to driving licence records following conviction in court.

It also includes those disqualified in court for drink driving.

Susan Gray from Road Safety Group PARC says it could be one of the most powerful pieces of legislation yet in reducing road fatalities: