Irish Water say they are to replace the Pumps contained in the Sewage Treatment Plant at The Elms in Letterkenny.

The Pumps at this Sewage Treatment Station have been failing for years resulting in waste overflowing onto the street and Council Tankers having to regularly empty the tanks.

On a recent inspection it was found that the pumps have failed beyond repair.

The news was confirmed to Councillor Gerry McMonagle who says work will start in the next few weeks: