Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 13th April

13 Apr 2017
by admin

Chris Ashmore ft

A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.

13 Apr 2017

Pickets lifted across Donegal as bus strike is suspended

0
The NBRU says the fact there will be a major cultural change in Bus Eireann is reflected in the Labour Court recommendation. Pickets have been lifted at depots around the country b[...]
13 Apr 2017

Dáil votes to “effectively abolish” water charges

0
Water charges have effectively been abolished this afternoon. The Dáil voted 96 to 48 to accept the report of the committee on the future funding of water services. The report says[...]
13 Apr 2017

Irish Water takes action to eliminate sewage problems at The Elms

0
Irish Water say they are to replace the Pumps contained in the Sewage Treatment Plant at The Elms in Letterkenny. The Pumps at this Sewage Treatment Station have been failing for y[...]
13 Apr 2017

14 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital

0
  There were 14 people waiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report. Five were on trolleys in the Emergency D[...]
13 Apr 2017

Health Minister not present for key discussion on ‘diabetes crisis’ in Donegal

0
The Health Minister was not present in trhe Seanad today for a key discussion on what’s been described as an on-going crisis in diabetes care in Donegal. Last week it was rev[...]
13 Apr 2017

