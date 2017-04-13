Health Minister not present for key discussion on ‘diabetes crisis’ in Donegal

The Health Minister was not present in trhe Seanad today for a key discussion on what’s been described as an on-going crisis in diabetes care in Donegal.

Last week it was revealed that the HSE has not advertised for a replacement Paediatric Endocrinologist at Sligo University Hospital which also caters to the Donegal region – leading to fears that a replacement may not be sought.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn had planned to urge the Minister to address the issue however Simon Harris failed to turn up.

In the Seanad earlier, Senator MacLochlainn hit out at the Ministers absence:

Standing in for Simon Harris, Minister of State Catherine Byrne gave reassurances that efforts are being undertaken by Saolta:

Responding, Senator Mac Lochlainn says firm guarantees are needed: