logo



Harps Look To Make It A Good Friday in First Ever Away League Game in Donegal

13 Apr 2017
by admin

Photo Stephen Doherty

Finn Harps will be aiming to take at least a point when Ollie Horgan’s side makes the short journey to Maginn Park in Buncrana to take on Derry City in the first of three Premier Division meetings between the local rivals this season. Both teams go into the game on the back of two defeats so there is a lot at stake.

It’s been a very difficult time for the Candystripes with the sudden death of their inspirational skipper Ryan McBride and now injuries to Rory Patterson, Barry McNamee and Conor McDermott.

Ollie Horgan has his own injury worries with another forward, Eddie Dsane joining two other strikers Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey on the injured list. After defeats to Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk the Harps manager knows that his side must try and get a result in Buncrana with the way other results went in the Premier Division last weekend.

“We have to look after ourselves and we’ll go to Maginn Park looking to get a result. Derry lost against Bray and Cork so Kenny Shiels will have his team really up for this one. He will see us as a big chance to get Derry’s season back on track. Things have changed a bit at our end of the table after Sligo, Drogheda and Limerick all winning last weekend. There’s a long way to go and there’ll be plenty more twists and turns before the end of the season” Horgan said.

The Harps boss is now badly short of attacking options after Dsane was unable to train this week due to a back injury. “Eddie [Dsane] has a back problem and wasn’t able to train so that is our three strikers injured because Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey are still being treated for hamstring strains. Paddy McCourt is still troubled by an ankle problem and Barry Molloy has an ongoing calf injury. We’ll just have to see how things are closer to kick-off and again it will probably be an opportunity for a couple of other lads to get some game time” Horgan said.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle will have full LIVE match coverage from Derry City v Finn Harps at Maginn Park, Buncrana this Friday evening from 7.35pm in association with McGettigan’s Centra Shop & Applegreen Service Station, Lifford.

More Sport

Donegal pull out of Ulster Senior Hurling Championship

0
Donegal have withdrawn their involvement from the Ulster Senior Hurling Championship. The Ulster Council have confirmed Donegal will not play Down in this Sunday’s Ulster Sen[...]
13 Apr 2017

All Ireland U21 Semi Final Preview: Declan Bonner on Donegal’s big chance

0
Newly crowned Ulster Champions Donegal will play Dublin on Saturday for a place in the All Ireland U21 Football Final. They take on the four in row Leinster winners at Breffni Park[...]
13 Apr 2017

Darren Hughes ruled out for 12 weeks

0
Monaghan could be without Darren Hughes for their Ulster Championship campaign. The midfielder has told the Irish news that he’s out for at least 12 weeks with torn medial li[...]
13 Apr 2017

Harps Look To Make It A Good Friday in First Ever Away League Game in Donegal

0
Finn Harps will be aiming to take at least a point when Ollie Horgan’s side makes the short journey to Maginn Park in Buncrana to take on Derry City in the first of three Premier D[...]
13 Apr 2017

GAA Programme – Donegal toast Ulster U21 success

0
The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, Donegal players Eoghan Ban Gallag[...]
13 Apr 2017

Derry City set to use Oriel Park for Europa games

0
Derry City will play their Europa League fixtures at Dundalk’s Oriel Park. The Derry News says The Showgrounds in Sligo was also an option but its understood Rovers had price[...]
13 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit