Harps Look To Make It A Good Friday in First Ever Away League Game in Donegal

Finn Harps will be aiming to take at least a point when Ollie Horgan’s side makes the short journey to Maginn Park in Buncrana to take on Derry City in the first of three Premier Division meetings between the local rivals this season. Both teams go into the game on the back of two defeats so there is a lot at stake.

It’s been a very difficult time for the Candystripes with the sudden death of their inspirational skipper Ryan McBride and now injuries to Rory Patterson, Barry McNamee and Conor McDermott.

Ollie Horgan has his own injury worries with another forward, Eddie Dsane joining two other strikers Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey on the injured list. After defeats to Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk the Harps manager knows that his side must try and get a result in Buncrana with the way other results went in the Premier Division last weekend.

“We have to look after ourselves and we’ll go to Maginn Park looking to get a result. Derry lost against Bray and Cork so Kenny Shiels will have his team really up for this one. He will see us as a big chance to get Derry’s season back on track. Things have changed a bit at our end of the table after Sligo, Drogheda and Limerick all winning last weekend. There’s a long way to go and there’ll be plenty more twists and turns before the end of the season” Horgan said.

The Harps boss is now badly short of attacking options after Dsane was unable to train this week due to a back injury. “Eddie [Dsane] has a back problem and wasn’t able to train so that is our three strikers injured because Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey are still being treated for hamstring strains. Paddy McCourt is still troubled by an ankle problem and Barry Molloy has an ongoing calf injury. We’ll just have to see how things are closer to kick-off and again it will probably be an opportunity for a couple of other lads to get some game time” Horgan said.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle will have full LIVE match coverage from Derry City v Finn Harps at Maginn Park, Buncrana this Friday evening from 7.35pm in association with McGettigan’s Centra Shop & Applegreen Service Station, Lifford.