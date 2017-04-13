logo



GAA Programme – Donegal toast Ulster U21 success

13 Apr 2017
by admin

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Donegal players Eoghan Ban Gallagher,Tony McCleneghan Jamie Brennan, Michael Langan and Niall O’Donnell tell what Monday night’s Ulster U-21 final triumph over Derry, in Armagh, means to them.

Also on the programme Tom Comack is joined by Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy, a member of the 2010 Ulster U-21 winning team, the last Donegal team before Monday night to win the provincial title and Mickey McLoone, a member of the first Donegal team to win the first ever Ulster U-21 championship, in 1963.

 

More Sport

Donegal pull out of Ulster Senior Hurling Championship

0
Donegal have withdrawn their involvement from the Ulster Senior Hurling Championship. The Ulster Council have confirmed Donegal will not play Down in this Sunday’s Ulster Sen[...]
13 Apr 2017

All Ireland U21 Semi Final Preview: Declan Bonner on Donegal’s big chance

0
Newly crowned Ulster Champions Donegal will play Dublin on Saturday for a place in the All Ireland U21 Football Final. They take on the four in row Leinster winners at Breffni Park[...]
13 Apr 2017

Darren Hughes ruled out for 12 weeks

0
Monaghan could be without Darren Hughes for their Ulster Championship campaign. The midfielder has told the Irish news that he’s out for at least 12 weeks with torn medial li[...]
13 Apr 2017

Harps Look To Make It A Good Friday in First Ever Away League Game in Donegal

0
Finn Harps will be aiming to take at least a point when Ollie Horgan’s side makes the short journey to Maginn Park in Buncrana to take on Derry City in the first of three Premier D[...]
13 Apr 2017

GAA Programme – Donegal toast Ulster U21 success

0
The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, Donegal players Eoghan Ban Gallag[...]
13 Apr 2017

Derry City set to use Oriel Park for Europa games

0
Derry City will play their Europa League fixtures at Dundalk’s Oriel Park. The Derry News says The Showgrounds in Sligo was also an option but its understood Rovers had price[...]
13 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit