GAA Programme – Donegal toast Ulster U21 success

The GAA Programme is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Donegal players Eoghan Ban Gallagher,Tony McCleneghan Jamie Brennan, Michael Langan and Niall O’Donnell tell what Monday night’s Ulster U-21 final triumph over Derry, in Armagh, means to them.

Also on the programme Tom Comack is joined by Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy, a member of the 2010 Ulster U-21 winning team, the last Donegal team before Monday night to win the provincial title and Mickey McLoone, a member of the first Donegal team to win the first ever Ulster U-21 championship, in 1963.