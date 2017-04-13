logo



Further calls on Health Minister to appoint second Consultant Breast Surgeon to LUH

13 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Further calls have been made on the Health Minister to progress the recruitment of the long awaited second Consultant Breast Surgeon position at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Minister has been requested to urgently convene the dedicated Forum established to examine the issue of cancer services at the hospital.

It’s hoped that the Forum would also discuss the appointment with a view of speeding up the process.

Donegal Action for Cancer Care Spokesperson Betty Holmes believes the appointment is being effectively blocked while lives in the county are being put at risk:

More News

14 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital

0
  There were 14 people waiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report. Five were on trolleys in the Emergency D[...]
13 Apr 2017

Health Minister not present for key discussion on ‘diabetes crisis’ in Donegal

0
The Health Minister was not present in trhe Seanad today for a key discussion on what’s been described as an on-going crisis in diabetes care in Donegal. Last week it was rev[...]
13 Apr 2017

Further calls on Health Minister to appoint second Consultant Breast Surgeon to LUH

0
Further calls have been made on the Health Minister to progress the recruitment of the long awaited second Consultant Breast Surgeon position at Letterkenny University Hospital. Th[...]
13 Apr 2017

PARC say new law signed off today by Government will reduce road fatalities

0
A Road Safety Group believes a new law to be signed off by the Transport Minister today will have a positive impact on successful court convictions. It’s hoped that the provision, [...]
13 Apr 2017

Breaking: Donegal woman dies after falling from boat in Lough Erne

0
A Donegal woman has died after falling from a boat in Lough Erne in County Fermanagh. The incident happened in the early hours of this morning. The woman’s body has been reco[...]
13 Apr 2017

Reports of Donegal Garda’s tax evasion and fraud claims were not investigated, Dáil hears

0
Reports of tax evasion and social welfare fraud by a Co Donegal Garda were not investigated or followed-up, the Dáil has heard last evening. Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty said that[...]
13 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit