Donegal pull out of Ulster Senior Hurling Championship

Donegal have withdrawn their involvement from the Ulster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Ulster Council have confirmed Donegal will not play Down in this Sunday’s Ulster Senior Relegation Play Off.

Last weekend Donegal lost to Antrim in the championship semi final at Celtic Park.

The Saffrons ran out 3-24 to 1-10 winners with a strong second half performance.

Donegal’s decision to withdraw from the game means Down will stay at senior level and Donegal will drop to the Ulster Shield next year.

Donegal’s main focus for the summer is the Nicky Rackhard Cup, which starts on Saturday week the 22nd April against Armagh.