All Ireland U21 Semi Final Preview: Declan Bonner on Donegal’s big chance

Newly crowned Ulster Champions Donegal will play Dublin on Saturday for a place in the All Ireland U21 Football Final.

They take on the four in row Leinster winners at Breffni Park and once again the county management are encouraging as much Donegal support as possible to get on the road and head for Cavan.

Both sides are familiar to each other having met on several occasions since they started at u16 level.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner joined Oisin Kelly to look ahead to the task at hand against the Dubs and reflect back on what was a hugely important win for his side in Ulster…

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney will have full LIVE match coverage from Donegal v Dublin in the All Ireland U21 semi Final at Breffni Park in Cavan from 2.15pm on Highland Saturday Sport in association with Fuel You Can Trust at GAL OIL, Clady Bridge, Castlefin.