Water report to be debated in the Dail tonight

The Dáil will debate the final report of the Water Services Committee in just one hour and twenty minutes this evening.

A formal vote to end the current charging regime will take place tomorrow, with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil set to carry it comfortably.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen is adamant his party has delivered on ending water charges………..

Under the agreement, only people who use water excessively will face charges in the future, with Fianna Fauil and Fine Gael estimating that only around 8% of consumers come under that category.

However, Independent Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle belives many more people will face charges in the future…………….