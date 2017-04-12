The Forest is Heading for The Town

Saturday May 13th is fast approaching and Donegal Motor Club are delighted to be hosting round three of the Valvoline Irish Forestry Championship.

This years’ rally will be based around Donegal Town with the Abbey Hotel as the title sponsor of the event. The Abbey Hotel will also the Rally HQ for the event.

With the crowds gracing Donegal Town this will be a great boost for the local economy as many will be taking to the hills to both take part and to see all the action. Donegal Town will be the place to be that weekend in terms of Rallying.

The action kicks off on Friday night with the scrutiny which will be held at the County Council offices from 5pm were the spectators can get an up close look at the top of range machinery that will be on display.

On Saturday Morning the First Car leaves Parc Ferme at 09:30 for a short service at the Pier in the Town were the Rally Service will be based until after lunch time that, this excellent service venue really brings the Rally into the Town and the yet again the chance for the Public to get up close to the wide variety of cars on show that weekend.

Speaking about the Rally coming into the Town COC Johnny Baird said “It’s a great opportunity for spectator’s to get the chance to see top drivers and their cars up close, but without the help of the Garda and especially the Donegal County Council none of this could happen we are very much in gratitude to all those who made this happen.”

The crews will visit 8 special stages in total over the day, with the coupe de gratis being the tricky 17kms Tullynacarney Stage which will be visited twice in the afternoon a real test for The Driver and Co-Drivers after the final stage of the day the Crews will then converge on the Diamond in Donegal Town for the Ceremonial finish were once again the event is brought up close to the spectators.

The Rally Guide is also available on the Donegal Motor Club for further information on the event. The Rally Guide includes all details regarding how to enter, dates, scrutiny, rally HQ and service location. Entries will be open Easter week and will be accepted until May 5th at 6 pm. The entry list will then be published on May 8th.