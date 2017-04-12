Second “Still Waiting” vigil to take place at Letterkenny Hospital gate

A second vigil is to take place outside Letterkenny University Hospital calling for an end to lengthy waiting lists and cancelled procedures.

The Donegal Vigil is one of sixteen taking place across the country and follows a previous vigil held outside the hospital some weeks ago.

Organisers are urging people in the county to attend the vigil which gets underway at the main entrance to Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday at 5pm.

Cyril Brennan is one of the coordinators of the Still Waiting Campaign…………..