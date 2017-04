Golf’s latest star, Jon Rahm will play at this years Irish Open when it comes to Portstewart in July.

The Spaniard comes to the north west having blasted onto the professional scene by taking the Farmers Insurance Open in America at the start of the year.

The 22 year old will use the Irish Open from the 6th to 9th July and the Scottish Open the following week to build his form on links courses ahead of the Open Championship which takes place at Royal Birkdale from the 23rd July.