DNA testing used to identify sheep stolen last year in Donegal

12 Apr 2017
by News Highland

DNA testing and paint markings have been used to trace stolen sheep back to their original owners in Donegal, after they were sold at Dowra mart in Cavan.

The Irish Farmers Journal is reporting that the mart knew nothing about the history of the sheep, and the farmers who bought them had acted in good faith.

20 sheep were identified, 18 through DNA testing and two through marking, all of them among a total of 80 sheep stolen from West Donegal last summer. Two arrests have been made, and a file has been sent to the DPP.

Irish Farmer’s Journal reporter Peter Mc Cann wrote the story, and earlier today, he spoke on the Shaun Doherty Show……………

DNA testing used to identify sheep stolen last year in Donegal

